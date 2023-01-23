There's still plenty of time to participate in Santa Maria Valley Restaurant Month.

The celebration, which began Jan. 13, runs through Feb. 12. Local establishments are offering specials for the price of $20.23 as part of the program started by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce. The promotion includes 14 restaurants, tasting rooms and other venues in the area.

Glenn Morris, president and CEO of the SMV Chamber of Commerce, says the program offers Santa Maria Valley locals a way to expand their palates and try out what could "potentially be their new favorite weeknight diner."

