Get a little closer to your hometown with these 'Community News Briefs'

Santa Maria, Righetti shine at Future Business Leaders conference
Five members of Santa Maria High and three members of Righetti High school's Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) will be heading to the California FBLA State Leadership Conference in April after qualifying in an FBLA competition in Pasadena over the Feb. 21-22 weekend.
Santa Maria is sending Eliot Baez, Lizeth Guzman-Calderon, Eduardo Santos-Santiago Nashali Vicente and Drew Kringel while Righetti qualifiers include Lance Barredo, Steven Villanueva and Neev Vinchhi.
The schools participated in a number of business, financial, entrepreneurship and software systems development career pathways to have a chance to qualify for the FBLA Conference.
“The Section Conference never fails to remain a memorable and exciting experience for me,’’ said Eliot Baez, SMHS FBLA chapter president, in an email. “This year’s conference was a major success for our chapter, and I attribute it all to the hard work and cooperation of our members.’’
Student Lizeth Guzman-Calderon said she had a “great and enjoyable time”, while Isabella Medina added, “My favorite memory from section was networking and participating in the workshops.’’
“For my last section conference, it was great because of the awards I received and because of the people who made it an unforgettable experience,’’ said Eduardo Santos-Santiago. “I will miss attending these conferences after high school.’’
The State Leadership Conference will be held April 23-26 at the Ontario Convention Center.
Three students qualify for state piano finals
Three students from the Central Coast Music Teachers Association (CCMTA) District VI qualified for April’s state piano competition finals.
Isabella Osgood, Andy Shen and Suri Kim advanced to the finals after performing during Honors and Contemporary competitions at St. John's Lutheran Church in Arroyo Grande on Saturday, Feb. 1.
Osgood advanced in Category D (ages 16-18). A student of Lynne Garrett of Santa Maria, she qualified by performing Sonata in c minor, Moderato by Haydn and Hungarian by MacDowell.
Shen, Category C (ages 13-15), a student of Alan Boehmer of Los Osos, will be representing District VI in two California Association of Professional Music Teachers (CAPMT) divisions; qualifying in the CAPMT Contemporary Competition by performing The Juggler by Toch and Ludus Tonalis by Hindemith and in the CAPMT Honors Competition after performing Chromatic Fantasia in d minor by J.S. Bach and Jeux d'eau by Ravel.
Kim, Category B (ages 10-12), a student of Lynne Garrett of Santa Maria, will be representing District VI at the CAPMT Honors Competition. Kim qualified by performing Bach’s Prelude and Fugue in e minor and The Lark by Balakirev.
The Contemporary and Honors Competitions will be held on Saturday, April 18, at San Francisco State University. More information on these and other events can be found at www.capmt.org.
CCMTA District VI is an affiliate of the CAPMT and the Music Teachers National Association (MTNA). The district includes San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. More information can be found at www.centralcoastmusic.org.
Santa Maria-Bonita kindergarten registration underway
Registration for students in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District (SMBSD) who will enter kindergarten in August is underway.
Registration takes place at all SMBSD elementary schools from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on weekdays.
It is ongoing throughout the next several months, but early registration is recommended.
Parents should register at an elementary school close to their home and provide their home address to the office staff. The office staff will be able to tell parents which school their child will attend next school year.
Translation and assistance for Spanish-speaking parents is available.
Online registration is also available at https://onlineenrollment.smbsd.net/
Children who turn 5 years old on or before Sept. 1 are eligible for regular kindergarten in the 2020-21 school year.
Registration is also taking place for a program called Transitional Kindergarten for children who are slightly younger.
Children who will turn 5 years old between Sept. 2 and Dec. 2 of this year can be registered for transitional kindergarten.
Registering early will help parents ensure a place for their child at the correct school.
Kindergarten classes have a maximum number of students allowed by the state. Students who are registered late may not be able to attend their assigned school if classes are full.
To register for kindergarten or transitional kindergarten, parents must provide proof of address (such as a utility bill), legal proof of the child’s age (such as a birth certificate), and the child’s complete immunization records. State law requires that children have the chicken pox vaccine in order to enter kindergarten. DTaP (diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus), Polio, Hepatitis B and MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) immunizations are also required for school entry.
If a child is currently attending transitional kindergarten in SMBSD, they do not need to be enrolled in kindergarten by their parents. Their enrollment in kindergarten for next school year will take place automatically.
Parents who are interested in having their child attend the Dual Language Immersion Program in kindergarten at Jiménez School must attend one of the informational meetings on Wednesday, Feb. 26; Wednesday, March 4; or Wednesday, March 11, at 6 p.m. at the school district office, 708 South Miller.
Call an elementary school or the Santa Maria-Bonita School District at (805) 928-1783, ext. 8215 for more information.
Registration underway for Spirit of St. Joseph golf tournament
The inaugural Spirit of St. Joseph benefit golf tournament will be played on Monday, April 27, at the Santa Maria Country Club.
“We plan on making this an annual event,” said tournament organizer Deborah Mansfield. “The tournament is a fundraiser that will also allow us to honor special people in the community in the Spirit of St. Joseph.”
This year’s Honorary Champion is Father Mark Newman of St. Louis de Montfort Church in Orcutt.
The tournament will be played as a four-person scramble with a shotgun start at 11 a.m.
Check-in is set for 10 a.m.
Champions will be crowned in both low gross (no handicap) and low net (with handicaps figured in) divisions.
The entry fee is $200 per golfer or $800 for a four-person team.
Several different levels of sponsorship are also available from $150 to $2,500.
To register or receive more information, contact Mansfield by email to dmansfield184@gmail.com or call (805) 459-2426.
