Get a little closer to your hometown with these 'Community News Briefs'

Children who turn 5 years old on or before Sept. 1 are eligible for regular kindergarten in the 2020-21 school year.

Registration is also taking place for a program called Transitional Kindergarten for children who are slightly younger.

Children who will turn 5 years old between Sept. 2 and Dec. 2 of this year can be registered for transitional kindergarten.

Registering early will help parents ensure a place for their child at the correct school.

Kindergarten classes have a maximum number of students allowed by the state. Students who are registered late may not be able to attend their assigned school if classes are full.

To register for kindergarten or transitional kindergarten, parents must provide proof of address (such as a utility bill), legal proof of the child’s age (such as a birth certificate), and the child’s complete immunization records. State law requires that children have the chicken pox vaccine in order to enter kindergarten. DTaP (diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus), Polio, Hepatitis B and MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) immunizations are also required for school entry.