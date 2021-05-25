Exactly one year ago, the murder of Minneapolis resident George Floyd by police sparked grief and rage throughout the nation. On the one-year anniversary of his death, Central Coast residents joined others across the world in honoring Floyd's life and legacy.
Around 30 individuals gathered at Santa Maria City Hall on Tuesday evening for a memorial event organized by the Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP, with a similar gathering also taking place at Lompoc City Hall.
NAACP Chapter President Lawanda Lyons-Pruitt, along with government officials and representatives from other community organizations, reflected on the long battle for justice over the past year, including the emotional three-week trial and eventual guilty charges laid down on former Officer Derek Chauvin.
While many have celebrated the conviction, the trauma experienced over the past year has made one thing clear: The work is far from over.
"We owe it to Mr. Floyd and his family and future generations to demand justice for all people," Lyons-Pruitt said. "It was not his choice, but it is George Floyd's legacy."
Some residents recalled others gatherings at City Hall held to honor other people of color killed by police in the past year, such as Breonna Taylor, and how Chauvin's conviction provided only a brief moment of respite.
"This is a message for my fellow White people," Pam Gates, an organizer with Showing Up For Racial Justice, said to the audience Tuesday. "Racism is not a problem for people of color — it's a problem that White people create and perpetuate."
The Rev. Darrel Tullis of the local NAACP chapter also led the audience in a prayer and in singing "Amazing Grace."