 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
Celebrate PhilanthropyCelebrate Philanthropy

George and Deborah Adam named Celebrate Philanthropy Honorees

  • Updated
George and Deborah Adam

George and Deborah Adam, who own Innovative Produce, are also heavily involved in volunteerism and giving back to the community.

 Dean Zatkowsky

“George and Deborah Adam are one of the Santa Maria Valley’s more generous families,” said Jessa Brooks, nominator, and vice president of philanthropy at Marian Regional Medical Center.

“George and Debbie believe in opening doors for others and providing equal opportunities. As such, they are passionate about supporting local health, educational opportunities, youth services, and food insecurity.”

The Adams give generously to Marian Regional Medical Center and have also been major gift supporters for many local charities, including Allan Hancock College, Boys & Girls Club, Santa Maria Discovery Museum, Fighting Back SMV, St. Joseph High School, St. Louis De Montfort School/Church, Catholic Charities, Make-A-Wish, Oasis Center, SB Co Food Bank, 4-H FFA, SEEAG, SMV YMCA, SM Police and Fire.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Celebrate Philanthropy logo
0
0
0
0
0

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Local News

Breaking News

News Alerts