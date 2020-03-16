Gaviota Tunnel northbound lane scheduled to close March 23 for drainage repairs

The Gaviota Tunnel's northbound lane on Highway 101 is scheduled to close next week for drainage repairs.

The northbound lane will be closed from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Monday, March 23, and running until Friday, March 27, according to Caltrans District 5 spokesman Jim Shivers.

Additionally, the Gaviota Tunnel rest area will be closed on a 24-hour basis from March 23 to March 27 as a result of the closure.

The purpose of the lane closure is so that Caltrans crews can repair a drainage system and perform erosion control near an embankment, Shivers said.

Granite Construction is contracted to perform the work at various locations based on a $1 million contract.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates in Santa Barbara County, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 at 805-549-3318, or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.

