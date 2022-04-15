The average price for a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline dropped at an increasing rate over the last week, driven by increased amounts of imported and locally produced oil combined with reduced demand, according to the Auto Club’s Weekend Gas Watch.
In the Santa Maria-Lompoc-Santa Barbara metropolitan area, the average price for a gallon of regular Thursday was $5.83, which was 6 cents lower than last week, 9 cents higher than last month and $1.88 higher than the same time last year, according to Auto Club statistics.
Santa Barbara County tied with the Ventura area for the highest price among the nine Southern California metropolitan areas monitored by Weekend Gas Watch.
The lowest price Thursday was $5.75 a gallon in the Riverside metro area.
The record high price for Santa Barbara County was set March 29 at $5.99 a gallon. The record highest price for the nine metro areas was $6.07 a gallon, set March 28 in the Los Angeles-Long Beach area.
“Southern California’s sky-high gas prices this year have reduced demand, so [prices] are coming down quickly with more supply available,” Auto Club spokesman Doug Shupe said.
“There are even a few stations now charging less than $5 a gallon, and we would expect the number of under-$5 stations to increase in the coming days,” he added.
Pumps were busy at most gas stations in the North County on Friday, where drivers were cautiously optimistic about the lower prices.
“Yeah, they’re down from the last time I bought gas, but, what, maybe 5 cents,” said Jerry Monroe as he pumped fuel at the Shell station at South Broadway and Betteravia Road in Santa Maria. “I’ve got a 20-gallon tank, so it’s costing me … about … a buck less than the last time I filled up. Big whoop.”
At Conserv Fuel on Betteravia at Bradley Road, Hector Velasco was filling his work truck and felt much the same as Monroe.
“This truck has two gas tanks, man,” Velasco said. “I’m not even sure how much they hold ’cause I haven’t had it that long, but I can tell you it cost me $120 last time I filled one tank and it wasn’t even empty. Look, you can see I’m up to $97 already and it’s still going.
“What’s worse is I got a racing bike that takes 100 octane,” he added. “This is the only place I know where you can buy it from the pump. You see what it costs now? Eight ninety-nine point nine. That’s nuts.”
“Not everyone was complaining about the price, though. Erik Dobronov, who was filling his bright red Porsche 996 at the Mobil station on East Main Street, didn’t know the price of the fuel he was pumping until asked.
“I don’t pay much attention to gas prices,” said Dobronov, who was on his way home to the Los Angeles area at the end of a three-day business trip to San Francisco. “I guess they’ve been high.
“But I love driving, and I have places to go, so I go,” he added. “I gas up when I need to and where it’s convenient. My accountant writes it off at the end of the year anyway.”