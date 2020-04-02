You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Gasoline prices continue double-digit downward slide

Gasoline prices continue double-digit downward slide

From the April 2 recap: Santa Maria news you may have missed today series

Prices for regular gasoline in Southern California dropped by double digits for the third consecutive week as oil prices and demand for fuel continue to drop, according to the Automobile Club of Southern California's Weekend Gas Watch.

On the Central Coast, the average price Thursday for regular unleaded was $3.19, which was 11 cents lower than last week, 38 cents lower than last month and 37 cents lower than last year.

But it was higher than the other Southern California regions for which AAA listed average prices. Ventura was second-highest at $3.14 per gallon.

Thursday’s retail statewide average was $3.01 a gallon, which was 12 cents less than last week. The lowest average price among the eight regions listed in the survey was Riverside at $2.95 per gallon.

“While oil prices jumped today on the hope that Saudi Arabia and Russia can agree on production cuts, the fact remains that gasoline demand has continued to weaken,” Auto Club spokesman Jeffrey Spring said Thursday.

“California reformulated gasoline production fell by more than 25%, and inventories increased over the past week, so we expect to see retail prices continue to decline,” he said.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News