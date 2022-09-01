pain at the pump.jpg
Motorists filling their tanks for the long Labor Day holiday weekend will be paying less than they did over the Independence Day and Memorial Day holidays but still a record price for this holiday, according to the Auto Club's Weekend Gas Watch.

 Daniel Dreifuss, Staff file

Despite the steady decline in gasoline prices over the last couple of months, California drivers will be paying a record-high price for the Labor Day holiday, according to the Auto Club’s Weekend Gas Watch.

Still, the prices will be less than motorists paid for regular self-serve gas over the Independence Day and Memorial Day holidays, an Auto Club spokesman said.

The average price for a gallon of regular on the Central Coast was $5.40 as of Thursday morning, which was 6 cents lower than last week and 30 cents lower than last month but still $1.05 higher than this time last year, according to Weekend Gas Watch statistics.

