Despite the steady decline in gasoline prices over the last couple of months, California drivers will be paying a record-high price for the Labor Day holiday, according to the Auto Club’s Weekend Gas Watch.
Still, the prices will be less than motorists paid for regular self-serve gas over the Independence Day and Memorial Day holidays, an Auto Club spokesman said.
The average price for a gallon of regular on the Central Coast was $5.40 as of Thursday morning, which was 6 cents lower than last week and 30 cents lower than last month but still $1.05 higher than this time last year, according to Weekend Gas Watch statistics.
The record-high price for the Santa Maria-Lompoc-Santa Barbara metropolitan area is $6.36, set June 15.
Statewide, the average price for a gallon of self-serve regular on Thursday morning was $5.25, which was 5 cents lower than the week before.
Nationally, the average price is $3.83, also 5 cents less than a week ago.
The lower prices will help the pocketbooks of many car owners who are planning trips this weekend and later in the year.
“An Auto Club survey in August indicated that about 32% of Americans plan a Labor Day vacation this year, with 12% traveling 50 miles or more away from home,” Auto Club spokesman Doug Shupe said. “Also, 82% of those taking trips this weekend will drive to their destinations.
“It appears the demand to travel will also continue even after Labor Day, because the same survey found 73% of U.S. residents say they will take at least one leisure trip during the autumn months,” he added.
The Weekend Gas Watch monitors the average price of gasoline in seven Southern California metropolitan areas. Because the prices are an average, some stations will be selling gas for more and some for less.
Among the seven areas monitored, the Santa Barbara County metro area had the highest price Thursday. The lowest price was $5.14 a gallon in the Riverside area.