The average price for a gallon of self-serve regular in Santa Barbara County fell again this week, by even more than last week’s decline, despite the upward bump in the state’s excise tax and the increased demand from the Fourth of July holiday.
Investors worried about the economy caused the price of wholesale gasoline in the Los Angeles area to plunge, which translated into the lower prices at the pump, a spokesman for the Automobile Club of Southern California said.
The Auto Club’s Weekend Gas Watch said the average price for a gallon of regular in the Santa Maria-Lompoc-Santa Barbara metropolitan area Thursday morning was $6.19, which was 9 cents lower than last week and 10 cents lower than last month but still $1.92 higher than this time last year.
Auto Club gas price watchers believe the average price will continue to fall over the short term.
“Los Angeles wholesale gasoline prices have plunged by 70 cents since last Friday and by $1.40 compared to last month, largely on concerns about the economy,” said Auto Club spokesman Doug Shupe.
“This downward momentum should provide at least a week or two of significant further declines in local gas prices,” Shupe said.
Other companies and agencies that track gas prices, like GasBuddy.com and the U.S. Energy Information Agency, generally agree prices could drop for up to three more weeks, but most say prices are expected to begin climbing again as the summer wears on.
Among the eight metropolitan areas monitored by Weekend Gas Watch, the lowest price was in the Riverside area, where a gallon of self-serve regular averaged $6.12, while the highest price was in the Bakersfield area, where it averaged $6.29 a gallon.
The average price per gallon statewide Thursday morning was also $6.19, or 10 cents lower than last week, while the average price nationwide was $4.75, or 11 cents less than last week, according to Weekend Gas Watch statistics.
On Friday, the highest prices in the nation, ranging from $6.19 to $5.07, are in the nine Western states and Illinois, while the lowest, from $4.45 to $4.23, are in 11 Southern states, not including Florida, according to the Auto Club.
Santa Barbara County’s record high average price is $6.36, set June 15 this year.