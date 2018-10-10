A Wednesday morning gas leak in the 1900 block of Old Mission Drive in Solvang prompted a small evacuation, shelter-in-place order and response from Santa Barbara County Fire.
Responding at 10:17 a.m. to reports of a gas line rupture behind the New Frontiers Natural Marketplace, emergency crews discovered that workers in the area had struck an underground gas line causing a major leak. Thirty people were evacuated from the area while 25 were ordered to remain indoors to avoid exposure for a short period of time.
New Frontiers remained open and unaffected by the incident, according to General Manager Dave Blanchard. Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said Southern California Gas Co. crews responded to the area to shut down the gas and repair the damaged line.