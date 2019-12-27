You are the owner of this article.
Garrett, Woodruff to headline Lompoc Music Association's first concert of 2020

Garrett, Woodruff to headline Lompoc Music Association's first concert of 2020

Pianist Lynne Garrett and violinist Mary Beth Woodruff will open the Lompoc Music Association’s 2020 concert schedule with a show scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at the Valley of the Flowers United Church of Christ in Vandenberg Village.

Admission to the concert will be $20 for adults and $6 for students. Those with season tickets will also be admitted.

Garrett is a founding member of Colloguy, a chamber music group that has performed across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. Locally, she has performed with the Santa Maria Philharmonic Society, Opera San Luis Obispo, Lompoc Pops Orchestra, Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra, and the Symphony of the Vines in Paso Robles.

She holds Masters of Music and Doctor of Musical Arts degrees from the Eastman School of Music in New York. Currently a resident of Orcutt, she teaches piano and violin in her private studio.

Woodruff attended the New England Conservatory of Music and MIT, where she majored in both chemistry and music and was awarded an Advanced Music Performance Scholarship. She later attended Carnegie Mellon University, completing her Master of Arts in Violin Performance, and then joined the faculty of Biola University Conservatory of Music in Los Angeles.

Currently, she is conductor and artistic director of Santa Barbara Strings.

The Valley of the Flowers United Church of Christ is located at 3346 Constellation Road.

