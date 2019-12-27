Garrett, Woodruff to headline Lompoc Music Association's first concert of 2020

Pianist Lynne Garrett and violinist Mary Beth Woodruff will open the Lompoc Music Association’s 2020 concert schedule with a show scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at the Valley of the Flowers United Church of Christ in Vandenberg Village.
Admission to the concert will be $20 for adults and $6 for students. Those with season tickets will also be admitted.
Garrett is a founding member of Colloguy, a chamber music group that has performed across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. Locally, she has performed with the Santa Maria Philharmonic Society, Opera San Luis Obispo, Lompoc Pops Orchestra, Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra, and the Symphony of the Vines in Paso Robles.
She holds Masters of Music and Doctor of Musical Arts degrees from the Eastman School of Music in New York. Currently a resident of Orcutt, she teaches piano and violin in her private studio.
Woodruff attended the New England Conservatory of Music and MIT, where she majored in both chemistry and music and was awarded an Advanced Music Performance Scholarship. She later attended Carnegie Mellon University, completing her Master of Arts in Violin Performance, and then joined the faculty of Biola University Conservatory of Music in Los Angeles.
Currently, she is conductor and artistic director of Santa Barbara Strings.
The Valley of the Flowers United Church of Christ is located at 3346 Constellation Road.
2019's Best: Collection of the top stories of the year on LompocRecord.com
Wow, 2020 is almost here. Get ready for all of the things that the new year could bring us by taking a look back at some of the top stories of 2019 right here.
De’Andre LeJames Valrie, who would have turned 26 years old on Saturday, was shot late Sunday night in the 600 block of North Fourth Street died hours later after receiving medical treatment. The Lompoc Police Department announced Monday that it had launched a murder investigation, and asked for help from members of the public who might have information. Also Monday, Valrie's family began a memorial for him near the scene of the crime, which was also near Valrie's childhood home.
Lompoc — and Santa Barbara County for that matter — has officially entered the retail cannabis market.
The Lompoc Shopping Center is set for a busy next couple of months as three national retailers move closer to opening for business in the Vons…
RocketTown Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM, located in the 1200 block of North H Street, is set to close down at the end of business on Saturday, June 15. The dealership, which opened in May 2013, announced the closure with a large “going out of business” banner on its website, which was also advertising liquidation sales throughout its final week.
Scratch Kitchen, located at 610 North H St., will serve its final meals on Sunday, Aug. 18, according to co-owner/manager Augusto Caudillo. The closure of the restaurant, which is owned by Caudillo and his sister and brother-in-law, was announced on social media this week.
One of the Lompoc Valley’s oldest agriculture businesses is set to call it quits this spring, creating some sadness among area food providers …
'We need help': As concerns about crime, homelessness mount, Lompoc leaders point to lack of funds, staff
Several Lompoc residents and representatives of businesses and other agencies have reported a growing problem regarding people experiencing homelessness loitering or vandalizing private properties, including accusations of some people using yards, alleys and entryways as public restrooms. That has coincided with a citywide uptick this year in violent crimes, evidenced by five homicides and more than 30 reported shootings in the first seven months of 2019. While those issues are raising safety concerns for many in and around the Lompoc Valley, the city’s new police chief said his department was doing its best, but that a lack of funding and being short-staffed have severely limited what police can do.
Developers purchase historic Vandenberg Village resort for $3.1M, hope to restore property to former glory
The White Oaks Hotel, located just off the southern entrance ramp to Vandenberg Village off Highway 1, has been purchased by Realty Center Management Inc., or RCMI, for $3.1 million. The new owners have planned a major overhaul for the 6.8-acre property.
Major changes at Lompoc's Surf Beach could include shift in plover counts, construction of boardwalk
This year, Lompoc city leaders helped jump-start a conversation that not only could lead to the annual plover restrictions — and occasional closures — at Surf Beach becoming a thing of the past, but that could also lead to the construction of a new boardwalk, the reopening of the estuary at Ocean Park for various watersports and activities, and the return of recreational fishing at the beach.
A Lompoc couple joined in marriage at a historic city landmark this past weekend, and in doing so made some local history of its own.
Both Lompoc High basketball teams had a local celebrity cheering from the LHS side when the Braves took on Cabrillo – one who got his taste of…
Bank of America, located at 215 North H St., will close its doors for the final time on Nov. 5. While the loss will surely be felt by the bank’s local customers, who will have to travel at a minimum to Santa Maria or Goleta to step inside one of the bank’s financial centers, many other longtime residents are lamenting the move due to its historical significance.
Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday evening reiterated President Donald Trump’s desire to welcome a “new millennium” of space investment an…
Although the U.S. Air Force has yet to select a headquarters for its planned U.S. Space Command operation, military leaders have revealed that one of the new command’s major components will be housed at Vandenberg Air Force Base.
The large butterfly mural, titled “Monarch Magic,” that had been on display in downtown Lompoc for the past 13 years was recently taken down. The move was directed by a landowner who defended it as being necessary in order to sell the space, but it has not sat well with the management of the Elevate Lompoc cannabis dispensary or the Lompoc Mural Society.
As Erin McCallon reflected on her time at Lompoc High School, the outgoing senior said one of the biggest lessons she learned was not necessar…
2019's Best: Collection of this year's top sports stories on LompocRecord.com
Football, California's most popular sport, sees participation fall for fourth year in a row. How is the Central Coast affected?
Football is, by far, the most popular high school sport in California.
But, according to a report released by the CIF, participation in the sport is dropping across the state.
It's affecting the Lompoc Valley, as LHS may not field a JV team.
Headed to the Hall of Fame: Lompoc High AD Claudia Terrones, the former Knight and Bulldog, to be inducted Wednesday night
Claudia Terrones has a résumé filled with league championships, CIF playoff appearances and state championship runs as a decorated coach and athlete.
Cabrillo grad Sydney Townes not through with her sports yet, even after completing her NCAA softball career
Her softball career may be done, but Sydney Townes can’t stay away from sports.
Julian Araujo passed another milestone last weekend.
Joe Schumer, a defensive back on the Lompoc High football team, has spent his senior year defending the Brave end zone.
To say that sports are non-stop for Ryan Morgan would be an understatement.
AJ Pateras' run as Cabrillo's football coach is over.
Overcoming infection: Lompoc High multi-sport star Jovany Lucatero ends LHS career with several memorable accolades
A mosquito bite once prevented Jovany Lucatero from competing in sports for a lengthy time.
There are many debates to be had on things concerning the Central Coast. However, there's one topic that, frankly, is not up for discussion. This one involves the area's Greatest Athlete of All-Time. And there's only one correct answer: Napoleon Kaufman.
Roy Thomas was the star pitcher of the Lompoc Little League team that reached the SoCal Finals in '65, the '68 Babe Ruth team that went to the national championship, and the Lompoc High team that won a CIF Section title in 1970. Yesterday, his No. 29 was retired
After celebrating a championship win with his Lompoc Babe Ruth baseball team Sunday, coach and equipment manager Dave McNamee is ready to hang up his bat bag after 40 years of service. “My days of carrying equipment are over with,” said McNamee, 60, after guiding his team, the Lompoc Elks, to a title on Sunday. "It's time to fill some bucket list items."
While millions of people worldwide will be glued to their television sets Sunday afternoon for Super Bowl LIII, one man in the Lompoc Valley h…
The city of Lompoc now has a soccer national champion.
Nine years of winning consecutive league games gone.
After three seasons as the assistant coach, Steven Coleman takes over as Cabrillo High School's varsity boys basketball head coach. The Conqs, for years a power in the old Los Padres League, aim to improve on last year's fourth place Channel League finish.