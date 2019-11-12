People who like to garden or just get their hands dirty are being invited to join Gardening Day at two Guadalupe locations Saturday.
Volunteers can help from 10 a.m. to noon at the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center at 1065 Guadalupe St. or the Guadalupe Native Plant Garden at the corner of Seventh Street and Campodonico Avenue.
The Dunes Center will provide gardening tools, but volunteers are advised to bring water and a snack.
For more information, call the Dunes Center at 805-343-2455.