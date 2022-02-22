A lineup of more than 30 winemakers is set to pour Friday and Saturday at the eighth annual Garagiste Wine Festival in Solvang, where a series of events will spotlight 150 unique blends with an emphasis on handcrafted, micro-production labels.
This year's wine-tasting event, which will be held at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall, represents a return to the Santa Ynez Valley since the pandemic and after the 2020 festival was held November in Paso Robles — the place of its founding, according to festival co-founder Douglas Minnick. The Garagiste event was originally launched in Paso Robles in 2011 to help promote and showcase limited-production winemakers of the region to a wider audience.
“We are thrilled to return to Solvang after a three-year absence," he said. "While the pandemic may have prevented us from gathering, it did not prevent these extraordinary winemakers from crafting their fantastic wines — and we cannot wait to showcase them."
Schedule of events
The Garagiste Festival's Southern Exposure event will kick off Friday, Feb. 2, with the No Repeats Rare & Reserve tasting event from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Vets Hall. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with winemakers and sip on limited "club only," "library" and pre-release bottles and barrel samples. A taco buffet hosted by Ibarra Catering & Eatery is included in the ticket price.
The evening will also feature a silent auction filled with "first-rate wine packages," according to the event announcement. Proceeds benefit the Garagiste Festival Scholarships, which support the Wine and Viticulture Department at Cal Poly.
On Saturday, the Grand Tasting main event will take place at the Vets Hall from 2 to 5 p.m., showcasing more than 30 local winemakers. Complimentary cheese and charcuterie, as well as food samples from local artisan vendors will be included. The Ibarra Catering truck will be on hand to provide additional snacks for purchase.
Early access tickets to Saturday's Grand Tasting event are also for sale, offering attendees an early entrance option from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Attending winemakers
Returning vintner Dana Volk of Dana V. Wines in Solvang and Colin McNany of MarBeso Wines in Buellton — new to the festival —will join dozens of local winemakers to give attending oenophiles — wine lovers — a special opportunity to taste a range of handcrafted small-lot production wines.
Other winemakers scheduled to pour include: Ann Albert Wines, Bolt To Wines, Camins 2 Dreams, Cavaletti Vineyards, Crazy Woman Cellars, Demeter Family Cellars, Diablo Paso, DreamCote Wines, Dusty Nabor Wines, El Lugar Wines, Entourage Wines, Familia Hicks, Imagine Wines, Kendric Vineyards, Lions Peak Winery, Marin’s Vineyard, MCV Wines, Montemar Winery, Purple Dragon Cellars, Quench & Temper, RF Fine Wines, Seagrape Wine Co., Seven Oxen Estate Wines, Silver Wines, Steinbeck Vineyards, Sweetzer Cellars and Sycamore Ranch Winery.
Minnick noted that in an effort to promote a more open flow and greater social distancing within the venue, there will be no VIP seminar as in years past.
"We’re looking forward to getting back to business as usual," Minnick said. "Folks will be able to taste amazing artisan wines and meet the winemakers from 30 of the best micro-wineries on the Central Coast. It will have our same fun, casual, no-snobs-allowed atmosphere, with a bit more space to spread out this year.”