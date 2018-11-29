A compliance sweep in Lompoc on Thursday resulted in 10 suspects, the majority being juveniles, arrested for methamphetamine possession and outstanding warrants.
At about 2:50 p.m., Lompoc Police officers, with the help of Santa Maria Police, Santa Barbara County Probation, California State Parole and Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office officials, conducted a gang compliance check throughout the city.
The compliance check resulted in 10 subjects detained and arrested for the following offenses: child endangerment, possession of methamphetamine for sale, vehicle pursuit and outstanding warrants.
A pound of methamphetamine was found during the arrest of one of the suspects, which officials believed was to be sold.
Due to several of the suspects being juveniles, the Lompoc Police declined to release any further information in the case.