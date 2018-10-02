Teresa Gallavan, an assistant city manager and economic developer director for the city of Lompoc, revealed this week she will be stepping down from her position to take over as city manager in Selma.
Gallavan, who had been employed by the city of Lompoc for seven years, will work her last day in Lompoc on Oct. 10. In addition to her current roles, Gallavan has also twice served as Lompoc’s interim city manager, for three months in 2013-14 and then again for seven months this year.
Gallavan said it’s been an honor to serve the Lompoc community.
“I am thankful to have been a part of the city of Lompoc’s progress these past seven years,” she said, according to a city spokesperson. “There are so many talented and caring people in the community, and I know they will continue to do good things for the betterment of Lompoc.”
Plans for how the city will handle Gallavan’s duties after her departure are still being finalized, according to Samantha Scroggin, the city’s public information officer.
Gallavan had served as Lompoc’s economic development director and assistant city manager since September 2011. In those roles, she assisted in biennial budget preparations and worked with the development community to try to increase Lompoc’s economic vitality, among other tasks.
She served as interim city manager from October 2013 through January 2014 before former City Manager Patrick Wiemiller was hired, and then again from January to July this year prior to Jim Throop’s hire as Wiemiller’s full-time successor.
Lompoc Mayor Bob Lingl said Gallavan has been a faithful and valued member of the city’s administrative team.
“Teresa excelled in both her roles … and will be dearly missed,” Lingl said. “However, I am happy for her and wish her the very best in her new position as city manager for the city of Selma.”
Prior to moving to Lompoc, Gallavan worked for the Riverside County Economic Development Agency as a marketing and cultural services manager/principal development specialist, according to the city of Lompoc.
She has a bachelor's degree in Spanish from UC Irvine and a master’s degree in business administration from Cal State San Bernardino.