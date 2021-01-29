The future of Lompoc's animal shelter remains in limbo two months after Santa Barbara County Animal Services temporarily closed the shelter due to operational challenges and deteriorating infrastructure.

The closure was initially set to last through January, as Animal Services concentrated its staff and animal care services at its Santa Maria and Santa Barbara shelters while exploring alternatives to provide service.

Now, however, Animal Services is looking at a closure into March at the earliest for the shelter that no longer is equipped to handle overnight stays due to the condition of the kennels.

In a 20-minute virtual presentation to the Lompoc City Council on Jan. 19, Santa Barbara County Animal Services Director Angela Yates gave an update on the state of the shelter, describing inadequate kennel space, lack of noise and odor control, sanitation issues and general deterioration.

"All of this leads to the bad news," Yates said. "It is not currently humane for the animals, nor is it safe for our staff to use the Lompoc dog kennels in their current condition."

She added that although the Lompoc shelter is closed, field services have continued as usual, with an Animal Control officer assigned to the Lompoc area daily.

Despite an inactive shelter and limitations due to COVID-19, Lompoc continues to pay for a $335,000 annual contract with Santa Barbara County Animal Services. The contract, according to city officials, was already a significant cost increase from previous contracts drawn up for both the 2018 and 2019 fiscal years.

During her update to the council, Yates outlined a possible new future for Lompoc's animal shelter, seeking buy-in from council members on a proposed contract renewal, starting in June, that would veer from a traditional shelter-based model to a service-based approach.

Councilman Dirk Starbuck questioned the value of the proposal since Lompoc would be without an animal shelter of its own, unlike Santa Maria and Lompoc.

"Less service should mean less money for Lompoc," he said. "Apparently we're paying almost $25,000 a month. What's the break going to be on this now?"

Yates explained that the county's contract model is a fee-based structure, based on per capita.

"All of our contract cities are charged the same amount regardless of whether or not there is a shelter in their community or not," she said. "It's a fee for service, not sheltering."

Yates explained that all services still would be available to Lompoc residents under a new contract. A return to on-site veterinary care and licensing is planned, as well as a pet food bank, temporary impounding and pet reunification services, although no overnight housing would be provided.

"It's important not to confuse services with a brick-and-mortar shelter," she noted.

Likening the new community-based shelter concept to that of community-based policing, Yates said she hopes to lean more on local volunteers and community partnerships to help Lompoc return to a full-service schedule.

Partnerships like those with longstanding partners C.A.R.E.4Paws and Companion Animal Placement Assistance, or CAPA, will remain essential.

C.A.R.E.4Paws provides expanded services to the greater community that includes affordable mobile veterinary clinics, off-site pet food distribution events, vaccines and licensing.

Animals to be rehomed or reunited with owners would continue to be transferred to the county's newest and most expensive shelter in Santa Maria, according to Yates.

Yates emphasized that Lompoc residents would not have to make the drive to Santa Maria to retrieve pets. Home delivery of lost-and-found pets by staff would be available for a nominal fee.

She cited a recent example of a pet owner in Lompoc who was reunited with her lost dog, which Santa Maria shelter staff delivered to her door at a discounted rate based on her ability to pay.

Mayor Jenelle Osborne asked if the new plan was limited to Lompoc's shelter only.

"While the model is necessary and the changes are understood, is this being done in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria?" Osborne asked. "You came before Lompoc and asked for an increase in our renewed contract without notifying us of any of these needs or changes of attitude or delivery of service. Saying it's a countywide application fails to understand the uniqueness of Lompoc and the issues we have here."

Yates revealed that the larger plan to convert Lompoc's animal shelter into a more service-oriented model — less dependent on a physical location and more focused on providing services "outside shelter walls" — does include both Santa Maria and Santa Barbara shelters.

"Many changes and technology and appointment-based systems are being applied across the board," Yates said, noting that the appointment-based system launched out of necessity during the pandemic has proven to be a more efficient way of doing business.

Since the plan to reopen Lompoc's animal shelter is tied to regional COVID-19 positivity rates, a worst case scenario pushes the date out to May or June, Yates said. Optimistically, the plan is to reopen mid-March.

The issue is expected to return to the City Council once terms for a new contract are drawn up.

