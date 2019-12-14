Santa Claus had some doggone furry kids on his lap, some asking him to throw them a bone for Christmas when he visited Myra & Chelsi's Grooming in Santa Maria.
The event was really the cat's meow for the Central Coast Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, which benefited from the Santa Paws fundraiser.
Pets of all kinds, from dogs and kitties to horses and iguanas, were invited to bring their people to the business so the critters could get their photos taken with the jolly old elf.
You have free articles remaining.
While the pets were busy giving him their Christmas wishes, the people had time to buy tickets on raffle baskets, buy some bake sale goodies, put in bids on silent auction items and look for gifts at a holiday boutique.
All the funds raised will go to the CCSPCA's Major Medical Fund to help injured and abused animals, an organization spokesman said.