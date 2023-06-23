Local residents are raising money for the family of a man following his fatal fall off a cliff at Pirate's Cove near Avila Beach.
A GoFundMe campaign has been set up after 33-year-old Francisco Javier Velasco Garcia fell off a cliff at Pirate's Cove near Avila Beach and died Wednesday, June 21, leaving behind his spouse Emily Villegas and children Santos and Saryah.
According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, Velasco Garcia had been sitting on the cliff overlooking the water and, when he got up to leave, he lost his footing, slipped backward and fell approximately 200 feet to the cliffs below, sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla said. The incident occurred around 6 p.m.
Sheriff's deputies, Cal Fire and Harbor Patrol responded to the scene to begin a rescue operation. Cipolla said when they arrived Velasco Garcia had no pulse, was not breathing and was pronounced dead at the scene.
At this time, the death appears to be accidental, Cipolla said.
"As many of you know, the world lost a great man," reads the fundraiser set up by Lauren Persall of Nipomo. "His family truly needs us to wrap our arms around them and bring support, financially, emotionally and in faith."
“If you would please donate what you are able, any amount is so appreciated and most importantly please send all the love and prayers you can. We are so grateful for all of you,” reads the fundraiser.
A rosary will be held Wednesday at St. Joseph’s Church in Nipomo with mass scheduled for 10 a.m. June 29.