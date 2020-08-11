Fundraiser set for Sabrina Dana's Elks Rodeo queen campaign

“History and Wine With the Dana Family” is a fundraiser for Elks Rodeo queen candidate Sabrina Dana set for 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Dana Adobe & Cultural Center at 671 S. Oakglen Ave. in Nipomo.
History talks by Joe Dana, descendant of Nipomo founders Capt. William Goodwin Dana and Maria Josefa Carrillo Dana, will be accompanied by wine and food to benefit Sabrina Dana’s queen campaign on behalf of United Way of Northern Santa Barbara County.
The goal of this year’s campaign is to raise $150,000 for United Way’s literacy, AmeriCorps and COVID-19 recovery programs, a campaign spokesman said.
The fundraiser will be held outdoors, and all San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department requirements will be implemented, the spokesman said.
Tickets at $20 each will be available at the door or can be purchased in advance at www.elksrodeoqueen.com or www.liveunitedsbc.org.
