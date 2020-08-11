You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fundraiser set for Sabrina Dana's Elks Rodeo queen campaign

Fundraiser set for Sabrina Dana's Elks Rodeo queen campaign

Sabrina Dana

Dana

 Contributed Photo

“History and Wine With the Dana Family” is a fundraiser for Elks Rodeo queen candidate Sabrina Dana set for 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Dana Adobe & Cultural Center at 671 S. Oakglen Ave. in Nipomo.

History talks by Joe Dana, descendant of Nipomo founders Capt. William Goodwin Dana and Maria Josefa Carrillo Dana, will be accompanied by wine and food to benefit Sabrina Dana’s queen campaign on behalf of United Way of Northern Santa Barbara County.

The goal of this year’s campaign is to raise $150,000 for United Way’s literacy, AmeriCorps and COVID-19 recovery programs, a campaign spokesman said.

The fundraiser will be held outdoors, and all San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department requirements will be implemented, the spokesman said.

Tickets at $20 each will be available at the door or can be purchased in advance at www.elksrodeoqueen.com or www.liveunitedsbc.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News