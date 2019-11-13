{{featured_button_text}}
012519 Lom Cab BBall (copy)

In this Jan. 25, 2019, file photo, Cabrillo High's Jeremy Hicks goes to the basket in a game against Lompoc High. On Saturday, the Lompoc Valley Festival Foundation will hold a fundraiser to benefit the Cabrillo High boys basketball program at Johnny’s Bar and Grill, 321 W. Ocean Ave.

 Betsy Weiner, Contributor

The Lompoc Valley Festival Foundation will hold a fundraiser to benefit the Cabrillo High boys basketball program beginning at noon Saturday, Nov. 16, at Johnny’s Bar and Grill, 321 W. Ocean Ave.

The event will include a barbecue, raffle, wine pull, silent auction and pie-eating contest. Attendees are encouraged to stop by, grab lunch and participate or cheer on the contestants. All ages are welcome.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

The money raised, according to organizers, will go toward the Cabrillo varsity boys basketball team for equipment, uniforms and travel expenses for the 2019-20 season.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0