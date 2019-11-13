The Lompoc Valley Festival Foundation will hold a fundraiser to benefit the Cabrillo High boys basketball program beginning at noon Saturday, Nov. 16, at Johnny’s Bar and Grill, 321 W. Ocean Ave.
The event will include a barbecue, raffle, wine pull, silent auction and pie-eating contest. Attendees are encouraged to stop by, grab lunch and participate or cheer on the contestants. All ages are welcome.
You have free articles remaining.
The money raised, according to organizers, will go toward the Cabrillo varsity boys basketball team for equipment, uniforms and travel expenses for the 2019-20 season.