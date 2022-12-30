Fund for new Orcutt Library hits $5M with addition of federal funds

A long-standing project to create a new Orcutt Branch Library now has $5 million pledged, the city of Santa Maria announced, after $2 million in direct federal funds was approved this week as part of the 2023 spending bill.
The federal funds augment an existing $2 million raised through community donations and $1 million from other sources, including Santa Barbara County.
The allocation, announced by Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, is designated for acquiring and retrofitting an existing building to house the library, which is operated by Santa Maria Public Library under contract with the county.