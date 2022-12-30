 Skip to main content
Fund for new Orcutt Library hits $5M with addition of federal funds

Orcutt Branch Library, 030521, De La Peña.jpg
A fund to find a new home for Orcutt Branch Library hit $5 million this week with the allocation of $2 million in federal funding, Santa Maria officials said.

 Randy De La Peña, Staff

A long-standing project to create a new Orcutt Branch Library now has $5 million pledged, the city of Santa Maria announced, after $2 million in direct federal funds was approved this week as part of the 2023 spending bill.

The federal funds augment an existing $2 million raised through community donations and $1 million from other sources, including Santa Barbara County.

The allocation, announced by Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, is designated for acquiring and retrofitting an existing building to house the library, which is operated by Santa Maria Public Library under contract with the county.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley.

