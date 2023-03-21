A project to reconstruct the bridges on Highway 101 at the interchange with State Route 135 in Los Alamos will result in a full overnight closure of both northbound and southbound lanes of US 101 starting Wednesday at 8 p.m. until Thursday at 6 a.m. and again on Thursday at 8 p.m. until Friday at 6 a.m.
Travelers headed north on US 101 will be directed to detour at exit 154 to Highway 135 at Bell Street to the northbound US 101 on-ramp.
Travelers headed south on US 101 will be directed to detour at exit 154 to Highway 135 at Bell Street to the southbound US 101 on-ramp.