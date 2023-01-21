Historically, the Santa Maria Airport recorded 2.74 inches of rain in January.

So far this month, the airport has recorded 7.38 inches of rain. The record for January is 11.78 inches, set in 1995. This record will probably remain intact, as the Eastern Pacific High will keep the storm track over the Pacific Northwest and allow the Central Coast to dry out; however, another unsettled weather pattern with gusty southerly winds and rain could develop on January 29th and continue through the first week of February. 

A 1,040 millibar high over the Great Basin will produce moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly/offshore) winds during the night and morning, shifting out of the northwest (onshore) during the afternoon.

John Lindsey’s is a retired PG&amp;E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

