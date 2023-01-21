Historically, the Santa Maria Airport recorded 2.74 inches of rain in January.
So far this month, the airport has recorded 7.38 inches of rain. The record for January is 11.78 inches, set in 1995. This record will probably remain intact, as the Eastern Pacific High will keep the storm track over the Pacific Northwest and allow the Central Coast to dry out; however, another unsettled weather pattern with gusty southerly winds and rain could develop on January 29th and continue through the first week of February.
A 1,040 millibar high over the Great Basin will produce moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly/offshore) winds during the night and morning, shifting out of the northwest (onshore) during the afternoon.
This condition will keep the marine clouds out to sea while the jet stream will remain centered over Washington and Oregon, resulting in mostly clear skies with cold mornings and mild afternoons on Saturday through Friday.
In fact, frost will develop throughout the Central Coast on Saturday morning, especially in the wind-sheltered valleys, as cold and denser air pools on the basin floors.
Overnight lows will drop to the low-30s throughout Santa Barbara County, while daytime highs will reach the low-60s. Temperatures will gradually warm throughout the week.
The Eastern Pacific High will weaken the following week, opening the door to another series of storms expected to produce gusty southerly winds and rain at the end of January through the first week of February.
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
35/62 37/62 38/60 37/62 38/67 40/67 41/67 40/67
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
32/64 36/65 35/60 36/61 37/68 38/68 39/68 39/68
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
32/62 38/61 40/59 39/61 39/66 42/67 41/66 42/65
Seawater temperatures will range between 57 and 59 degrees through Friday.
A 5- to 7-foot west-northwesterly (285-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 12- to 14-second period) is expected along our coastline on Saturday through Sunday morning, increasing to 7- to 9-feet (with an 8- to 15-second period) Sunday afternoon through Monday.
A 7- to 9-foot westerly (275-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 18- to 20-second period) will arrive along our coastline on Tuesday and will remain at this height but with a gradually shorter period through Wednesday.
A 5- to 7-foot west-northwesterly (285-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 15-second period) is expected along our coastline on Thursday into Friday.
This Date in Weather History (Jan. 21):
1863 - A severe coastal storm dropped heavy rain on the Fredericksburg area of Virginia. It disrupted a Union Army offensive in an ill famed "mud march". (David Ludlum)
1988 - High pressure over northern Nevada and low pressure off the coast of Southern California combined to produce high winds in the southwestern U.S. Wind gusts in the San Francisco Bay Area reached 70 mph at Fremont. (Storm Data)
2009 - After nine straight days of temperatures reaching above 80 degrees at the San Luis Obispo County Airport (which is a record for the month of January) cooler temperatures developed under partly to mostly cloudy skies.
2017 - A large swell has traveled southeastward toward the Central Coast and peaked at 40 feet with a 18-second period at the West California NOAA marine buoy (357 nautical miles west of San Francisco) at 8:50 p.m., followed by a 38 foot reading with a 19-second period at 10:50 p.m. last night.
The Diablo Canyon Waverider Buoy reached 20.1 feet with a 20-second period today (1629 cm.sq. in the 22 second spectral band). The Santa Maria NOAA marine buoy (21 nautical mile northwest of Point Arguello) hit 31 feet at 12:50 p.m.
John Lindsey’s is a retired PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.