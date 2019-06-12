From the Vault: Flower Festival is a Lompoc tradition

It's June in Lompoc: School's just ended for the year, the weather is getting warmer, the days are getting longer and the start of summer is just around the corner.
In Lompoc, there's one more thing for which this time of year is known: The Lompoc Valley Flower Festival. For five days in late June, local residents and many out-of-towners are drawn to the city's Ryon Park to enjoy carnival rides, delicious eats from local organization's food booths, a shopping bazaar, entertainment on the local stage, and of course the Saturday parade.
While the Flower Festival officially didn't become a reality until the early 1950s, the idea of an annual event was in the minds of city leaders wanting to capitalize on Lompoc's standing as the Flower Seed Capital of the World and home to many beautiful flower fields, as evidence in this 1930 story.
Although Lompoc didn't yet have a Flower Festival, per se, the town had another event everyone seemed to look forward to in the summer.
Lompoc would hold a annual rodeo every year around the Fourth of July which proved to be a popular event for years.
However, the idea of having an expanded community event for everyone to enjoy could stay dormant for only so long, and in 1954, the city's Chamber of Commerce made plans to replace the rodeo with a new Flower Festival for the Fourth of July.
And that's how it's been in Lompoc ever since, albeit with a slight schedule change, from July 4 to what eventually became a five-day stretch in late June.
As with any far-reaching community event, there are many traditions attached to the Flower Festival, and one of the earliest and most important is the Flower Festival Queen, who is coronated just before the Festival starts and represents the organization in charge of the event over the next year.
No doubt many girls who grew up in Lompoc dreamed of wearing that crown during the Festival and for a select few, that dream came true. Among them were Stephanie Palagyi in 1987 and Lana Hayes in 2001 ...
... to Miranda Rich in 2012, and last year's winner Kaitlyn Chui.
Of course, one of the things the Queen and her court get to do is ride on a float during the Flower Festival parade, like this group in 2003. The parade goes down West Ocean Avenue toward Ryon Park, the center of all the fun, on the Saturday of the Festival.
Many Lompoc residents have wonderful of participating in the Flower Festival parade. Many helped build, and rode on, the beautiful floats made of flowers (of course) and many covering a particular theme, like the award-winning float from 1978 celebrating Thanksgiving.
Thanksgiving in June? Well, yes in this case, as the floats that year were made up like different holidays, reflecting the Flower Festival theme that year.
However, it's not just floats that make the Flower Festival parades: There also have been other performers like clowns, dancers, horsemen and horsewomen, and the marching bands. Many have come from far off to perform in the parade, and of course the Lompoc and Cabrillo high schools band have participated every year.
If fact, many times the two local high school bands have combined forces, along with many alumni, to form the Lompoc 'Superband' just for this occasion.
And what's a parade without a grand marshal? Many different kinds of folks have held that distinction, with many of them being outstanding local figures. However, the parade sometimes has been able to land a bona fide celebrity, like in 1989, when musician/actor Burl Ives did the honors.
After the parade is done, then it's time to get back to Ryon Park, where all the action is. The youngsters, and even the young at heart, enjoy going right to the carnival area, where they can play midway games and go on the fun rides.
And some of those rides have a story all their own, like this one in 2009 that previously spent time on Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch.
And when you're done with the rides and have worked up an appetite, you can go to the many food booths at the park. Every year, several organizations serve up grub to raise money, offering items like tacos, pizza, funnel cakes and whatever else sounds good. It's like another attraction for the event, as explained in this Lompoc Record article in 1999.
And then with food in hand, you can stroll over to Ryon Park's main stage, where many local bands and performers get to show their stuff on stage; or in the case of this guitar-singer in 2014, share it up-close with the audience.
So, whatever your taste, there's a little something for everyone at Lompoc's Flower Festival. This year's edition takes place June 26-30, Wednesday through Sunday, with the parade happening Saturday, June 29, at 10 a.m. Have a great time!