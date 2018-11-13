As producers of the long-running animated series “The Simpsons” have reportedly been looking for ways to quell a controversy surrounding one of the show’s longtime characters, a doctor and U.S. Air Force captain with Lompoc ties may have come up with the “perfect” solution.
Dr. Vishaal Buch, a 2006 graduate of Cabrillo High School, was announced last month as the winner of a script-writing contest launched in April by producer Adi Shankar. The contest was created to address what has become known as “The Apu Problem” that developed around “The Simpsons” character Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, an Indian immigrant who has been accused of being an inaccurate and, in some cases, hurtful representation of Indians and Indian-Americans.
The contest encouraged entrants to submit a story “that takes the character of Apu and in a clever way subverts him, pivots him, intelligently writes him out, or evolves him.”
Shankar’s initial hope was for Fox to produce the winning script, but with that now seeming unlikely based on recent media reports about Apu's future, he plans to produce the episode through his own production company and release it on his YouTube page.
Buch, whose parents both work at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, said he was incredibly excited to learn that he had won the contest, which marked his first foray into script-writing.
“I remember showing my wife the email (and) we were truly shocked,” he said, referring to his wife Charvee Buch. “It was even more sweet because the story really came from the heart. I was able to recall the different experiences I or people I know have had, so when the contest opened I had most of the script written within a few hours.”
New journey
Vishaal Buch, 30, was born in Oklahoma but moved with his family in 2002 to Lompoc, where he enrolled at Cabrillo High School. He went on to earn an undergraduate degree from the University of California, San Diego, and then enlisted with the Air Force and pursued a medical degree through the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences.
He is currently serving as a physician in South Korea, and he and Charvee are expecting their first child.
Buch credited his wife with pushing him to try his hand at creative writing. In addition to the Apu script, Buch said he has also written a few magazine articles and is in the middle of writing a collection of short stories.
“I do love writing but have never really had the time to do it because of medical school,” he said.
In Buch’s script for “The Simpsons” contest, Apu goes from the owner of a single Kwik-E-Mart convenience store to a thriving businessman in the fictional town of Springfield. The episode includes other prominent Indian-Americans in an effort to highlight the importance of diversity and individuality.
Buch said he enjoyed tapping into his creative side for the project.
“I don't know anything about the TV industry, and may be naive, but I don't think 'The Simpsons' was ever meant to be condescending to any particular group of people,” he said. “I loved being able to take a chance and tell a story in a different way, and I am really thankful that Adi Shankar and his team believed in the story just as much.”
Naishadh Buch, Vishaal’s father and the chief operations officer at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, said he and his wife, Dipti, were “pleasantly surprised” upon learning that their son had won a writing contest. He said they had always known Vishaal to be more interested in science-based endeavors.
After reading the script, Naishadh noted that “I didn’t know my boy had it in him.”
“It was a very original idea of the direction he took it in, as opposed to the standard things that you sort of hear about Indian Americans,” he said. “It was very creative, imaginative.”
For the culture
Much of the controversy that has enveloped Apu in recent years is based in large part on the stereotypes that make up much of his character, which at one point was the only character of South Asian heritage to appear regularly on mainstream TV in the U.S.
Vishaal Buch said a lot of the experiences that he called upon while developing his script were from his years in Lompoc, which is still home to his family and many of his closest friends, including those in his “Any Given Sunday” fantasy football league. He said that the strong Indian American community in Lompoc and throughout the Central Coast helped him understand the different challenges that people within that community face.
Buch said he wanted to use those experiences to help expand the representation of Indians and Indian Americans in the Simpsons’ hometown of Springfield.
“Characters like Apu are fun because they show how truly diverse the United States is, but the problem with any stereotype is that it doesn't tend to evolve,” he said. “By rewriting a storyline, you can show the different challenges and successes of a group of people. This doesn't just apply to Indian Americans but anyone that feels lumped into a category.
“Especially in today's world, it doesn't hurt to take a step back and listen to other stories and perspectives,” he added. “With characters like Apu, listening doesn't have to be painful, it can be funny as well.”
Shankar, who has been a producer on some big-budget films and has gained acclaim as a YouTube personality, told the media site IndieWire that Buch’s entry to the contest was the “perfect script” for the situation.
“The contest was never meant to be an attack against anyone, but I think in a lot of ways we weren’t asking for anything too radical than to be viewed in three dimensions,” Shankar said, according to IndieWire. “I think the beauty of Vishaal’s script is it did just that. It wasn’t preachy. It wasn’t hammering us over the head. When a lot of people hear ‘The Problem with Apu’ they roll their eyes, ‘there is no problem with Apu, it’s these millennials, they’re out of control.’ I think in a lot of ways those people will really like this episode.”
What next?
The producers of “The Simpsons” seem as though they will simply avoid or downplay Apu’s character moving forward, according to multiple recent media reports. That suggests that Buch’s script likely won’t become an official episode of the show, which is now in its 30th season after debuting on Dec. 17, 1989.
Still, Buch said he is working with Shankar and others to refine the script and get it ready for production.
“I have already learned a lot from Adi Shankar and his team,” he said. “They have been kind enough to not only involve me in the process but teach me the technicalities involved in screenwriting.”
Naishadh Buch, Vishaal’s father, said he’s already talked to family members, friends and colleagues about hosting a viewing party if and when the script is brought to life.
“Everybody has been super excited and super happy and they’ve said they can’t wait to see it if it get’s produced,” he said. “We’ll see.”
As for whether his son might have a Hollywood career in front of him, Naishadh said he wasn’t yet ready to go that far.
“Let’s see where this thing goes before we start measuring lofts in Beverly Hills,” he said, laughing.
Either way, Naishadh said he continues to be amazed and proud of his son’s pursuits.
“I’m just super happy that he’s expanding his horizons,” he said, “and that he’s talented enough to at least be recognized.”