Husband and wife couple Angel and Vasti Molina started their journey with the Santa Maria-Bonita Elementary School District as classified employees.
On Aug. 10, both started teaching fourth grade, with Angel teaching at Battles and Vasti at Jimenez elementary school.
“We are climbing up the mountain, and we might go back, we might struggle, we might have our ups and downs, but it doesn’t matter how you start the race, it matters how you finish it," Vasti said. "I think I started my race pretty slow and it took me a long time, yes close to 10 years but I’m finally done and I achieved that dream I had as a third grader to become a teacher.”
Angel worked as a custodian at several schools and Vasti was an instructional assistant while going to college and finishing their student teaching with help from a district program that supports classified employees while they get their teaching credentials.
As a DLI teacher at Jimenez, Vasti is part of the school's dual language immersion program. She started with the district, however, in November 2014 as a preschool instructional assistant at Sanchez elementary school and was inspired to become a teacher because, she said, she was born and raised in Santa Maria and attended local schools.
Her third grade teacher at Adams Elementary School, Maribel Garcia, was an inspiration, she said.
“Last year I reconnected with her and she was the one that inspired me to be a teacher. I’ve always wanted to become a teacher since I was in her class,” said Vasti. “Also, I think what held me back from becoming a teacher was completing my BA. It took me several steps to complete my BA.”
Vasti reminds those who want to be a teacher that the important thing to remember is that there are going to be obstacles, but just keep on going.
“Always remember you want to be that teacher you wish you could’ve had or be that teacher that inspired you to become one,” she said.
Angel emigrated to California from Mexico when he was 22, and said that although he completed his studies in Mexico, going from engineering to education was a “radical change.”
He emphasized that he is thankful for Allan Hancock College.
“I restarted, plus I didn’t speak English very well or I barely spoke it at all. So I entered Allan Hancock community college and started from there. After that, I started taking some credit classes at Hancock and all of a sudden I was getting an AA and I was able to transfer to Arizona State to complete my BA in philosophy, which caught my whole heart,” he said.
After completing his bachelor's degree, Angel said he was considering being a professor of philosophy, but then his wife asked him about being an elementary school teacher.
He said it was something he'd never considered, but after two years at Bill Libbon Elementary School the students completely changed his perspective about elementary school teaching.
That’s when he decided to apply to University of California, Santa Barbara, where he was able to obtain his master's degree in education and credentials that allow him to teach multiple subjects in English and Spanish.
Angel said two teachers in Mexico — his third and fourth grade teachers — and his high school math teacher inspired him because they were very decisive educators. Another inspiration was Colleen Lathery, Libbon elementary principal, and his mentor Gordon Kenji Matsuoka, known as Mr. G., who he said played a major role in his life.
“He taught me that a teacher is not bound just to a curriculum, but they can be expressive and think differently, which is basically something that I loved about philosophy. So he’s kind of challenged me to apply all that knowledge into the elementary realm,” said Angel. “I also want to thank my wife. I choose to see her effort in all the things that she did to become an educator as something I really got so inspired by.”
Since Angel and Vasti speak Spanish they are able to teach a wider range of students, and both said they are happy to be serving as teachers in the community that has given them so much.
Vasti said she loves that her students are able to identify with her as someone who speaks their language.
“One of the things that the district is doing is using trans language and it’s just amazing to see students using their full language repertoire,” said Vasti. “We have students that are speaking English and Spanish and how they’re able to communicate in the languages that they speak. So for me as an emerging bilingual myself too, English is my second language so I’m able to share that with students too.”
Vasti’s first day of class was a lot of work, she said, but also very rewarding. She puts herself in the shoes of her students and thinks about herself as a fourth grader.
“I’m excited to see how the turnout is going to be in June, how we are going to grow up together. I read them a story, 'Our Class is a Family,' and that's what I want to instill in my classroom,” said Vasti. “You know, we are a family, we are spending 6 1/2 to seven hours of our day together and I was telling my class that we want to grow together and we are going to learn together. There’s going to be ups and downs, but I am here for you and I care for each one of you."
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.