Husband and wife couple Angel and Vasti Molina started their journey with the Santa Maria-Bonita Elementary School District as classified employees.

On Aug. 10, both started teaching fourth grade, with Angel teaching at Battles and Vasti at Jimenez elementary school.

“We are climbing up the mountain, and we might go back, we might struggle, we might have our ups and downs, but it doesn’t matter how you start the race, it matters how you finish it," Vasti said. "I think I started my race pretty slow and it took me a long time, yes close to 10 years but I’m finally done and I achieved that dream I had as a third grader to become a teacher.”

