110222 Vaquero of the Year - Paul McEnroe

Paul McEnroe of La Purisima Ranch named Santa Ynez Historical Museum's 2022 Vaquero of the Year.

 Contributed

Growing up in Dayton, Ohio, Paul McEnroe enjoyed the agrarian lifestyle of the Midwest, and especially treasured the stories of the West his father told.

There was something about horses, particularly, that intrigued him, but he knew that school and education were most important and the key to his future.

Arriving at Purdue University, McEnroe found the school had a saddle club and his lifelong relationship with horses began.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

 

0
0
0
0
0