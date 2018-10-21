A 42-foot long ghost ship, complete with a skeleton crew and a crow's nest. Animatronic crypts, cauldrons and "groundbreakers." A two-story haunted house surrounded by a spooky forest.
On Halloween, three Santa Maria Valley residents — a professional artist, a small-business owner and a trained welder — go all-out to bring spooks, frights and sights to the Central Coast. Their intricate, full-scale lawn displays are all meticulously hand-crafted and truly one-of-a-kind.
Small-business owners Butch and Stephanie Kuhl first debuted their ghost ship last year to glowing reviews from neighbors and passersby. Modeled after a 74-gun ship, the 42-foot long, steel-framed, foam-paneled ghost ship took approximately 80 hours to construct. Along with plans to erect a Crow's Nest in their front yard, Butch said they have since added yardarms, railings and additional details to the ship.
"I'm at the point now that the ship is built so I just add stuff," he said, explaining that every skeleton is homemade and uniquely decorated to fit the scene.
But Butch doesn't consider himself a trained artist. His Halloween decorations, though elaborate, are more of a hobby than a professional occupation.
The crowds still come anyway.
Last Halloween night, exactly 500 fright seekers braved the high seas to stop by their Woodmere Road home, as measured by the Kuhls who gave out a coin to each person who came by. Like their front yard, Butch decorates the adjacent garage with treasure chests, more skeletons and other nightmarish nautical knicknacks. He completes the scene by donning a pirate costume that weighs nearly 80 pounds.
"As a kid, my whole neighborhood — the whole street — decked everything out for Halloween," the upstate New York native said. "I wish more people did fun things, but unfortunately, a lot of the time on Halloween, people turn their lights out and don't answer the door."
Down the road, another East Coast transplant has been cooking up devilish delights for more than two decades. "I've been doing it ever since I was a little kid living in Florida," said St. Petersburg native Doug Swain, who now lives on Woodmere Road in Orcutt.
During his youth his mother would allow him to take over the family's front yard to replicate a cemetery and ghosts. Though he called his humble beginnings "nothing elaborate," Doug said he and Vickie, his wife, have kept the tradition of decorating alive since relocating to the Santa Maria Valley in 1996.
"I've always been into horror movies and making props nobody else would think of," he said. Drawing inspiration from the golden age of horror — namely films starring Boris Karloff, Bela Lugosi, Peter Cushing and Christopher Lee — Doug has worked since 1996 to create haunted lawn displays that now sprawl across their entire front lawn, extending to their roof and driveway area.
Built entirely by hand, Doug explained that each waterproof and collapsible piece takes a couple of weeks to manufacture. The trained welder and carpenter utilizes wood, metal and minor motors to make his monstrosities. Smoke machines and surround sound add to the piece, which he says attracts interest from neighbors, friends and generations of Santa Maria Valley residents.
"Some of the neighbors think its great for the neighborhood. There are people who first came as little kids that are bringing their own children now," he said, adding that none of his neighbors have ever called it evil or wrong. "They think it's outrageous in a good way."
Off Poppy Lane, professional artist Kara Walker has expanded the haunted forest she debuted last year to include a two-story haunted house facade. Inventiveness is a quality she has always exuded. Where other kids made forts, Kara would take over her parents' backyard to make miniature rides and roller coasters using cinder blocks, wooden planks and skateboards.
"It's funny when I look at what I'm doing now," she laughed. "Who would have told me, that when I was a little six-year-old, I would go on to make a 24-foot haunted house facade in my front yard."
Featuring a usable porch, faux hedges and shingled second-story roof, the 1930s-inspired art nouveau structure was built from scratch with nothing more than a vision. Starting with the cobweb-inspired door, Kara says she built the structure outward around the door. Using a wood frame for added stability, the side panels are fashioned from individually decorated foam insulating panels.
"Everyone loves it," Kara said, adding that her house has become known as the place to be on Halloween. "[On Halloween,] it's fun to come up with ideas and things you wouldn't normally be able to have out. Nighttime brings so much more mood to it too."
For those looking for a midweek haunt before Halloween, “Beers and Brains” in Buellton will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the release of the “Night of the Living Dead” with a screening of the film and a zombie costume contest on Wednesday, Oct. 24.
Written, directed, photographed and edited by horror master George A. Romero and released in October 1968, the film depicts panic throughout the nation as the dead come back to life — with an insatiable hunger for brains, or any other edible body parts. Spoiler alert: Nobody gets out alive.
The special screening will be presented by the Central Coast Film Society and is partly sponsored by Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. "This film spawned a whole movie genre, and we are celebrating its 50th birthday," said Daniel Lahr, executive director of the Film Society.
“Beers and Brains” will start at 9:45 p.m. in the Parks Plaza Theater at 515 McMurray Road, where attendees will have a chance to hunt for zombies in virtual reality, courtesy of Space VR virtual reality arcade of Solvang.
“We wanted to make this event really fun and decided to do a costume contest,” Lahr said. “We hope many zombies will participate, as we have gathered some fun prizes.”
The zombie costume contest is set for 10 p.m., with the film to be screened at 10:15 p.m., Lahr said. Tickets are $25 per person, or $20 with a Central Coast Film Society membership, and can be purchased online at www.centralcoastfilmsociety.org. Admission includes a cup of Fig Mountain beer and is limited to individuals over the age of 21.