Fourteen months after a dispute with library administration resulted in the Friends of the Santa Maria Public Library shop closing, the nonprofit is set to establish a new bookstore in the Town Center.
First incorporated in 1983, the Friends raises money to support the Santa Maria Public Library with donations, primarily through book sales and its annual Painted Chair fundraiser.
The group, which has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the Santa Maria Public Library, operated a bookstore inside the library lobby until last summer, after months of negotiations on a memorandum of understanding failed to produce an agreement between the Friends and library management.
The primary sticking point concerned Friends volunteers: The library administration wanted to determine which volunteers worked in the bookstore, while the Friends insisted that its board of directors was the only entity that could make decisions about volunteers.
“When the old shop closed, we were of course very disappointed and started immediately realizing that a shop is what people expect from us,” said Beth Schneider, president of the Friends. “We got to talking and the mall was very supportive of us opening a shop in the mall.”
The Library Shop, which will hold its grand reopening on Sept. 29, will feature hundreds of books, DVDs, games and greeting cards for sale. It is located at 238 Town Center Mall East, on the second floor of the mall between Sergio’s Furniture and Apple Tree.
“There isn’t a bookstore in the mall anymore so they were very excited about helping us get into the new space,” Schneider said.
As of Monday, the new store is largely set up with rows of shelves filled with hundreds of hardcover and paperback books. The purchase of the shelves was supported with a $5,000 donation made to the group.
Plans for The Library Shop began earlier this year when the Friends held a book sale on the second floor of the mall.
At the time, the group was leasing an administrative office at 1000 S. Broadway to manage its inventory and online sales on Amazon.
The group vacated its Broadway office last months and will now consolidate both its online and physical retail sales at the Town Center.
Schneider said the store would have anywhere from 1,500 to 2,000 books for sale at any given time. Pricing on books will range from $1 to $4 each.
“We’re looking forward to being part of the community again,” she said. “We hope a lot of old friends will come back and see us and browse through our books.”
The shop space covers 1,297 square feet and was previously occupied by the United States Postal Service and a wireless service provider.