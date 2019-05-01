The Friends of the Santa Maria Public Library will hold a book sale from May 6 to 11 at the Santa Maria Town Center to benefit the nonprofit.
The sale, which will be held on the second floor, will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
Books, CDs and DVDs for adults and children will be available, with books all priced between $1 and $4. Daily specials for a bag of books will be $5.
Proceeds will help support the mission of the Friends, a nonprofit organization of volunteers, to promote reading and libraries in the community and the Friends’ operations.
For more information, call the Friends of the Santa Maria Public Library at 805-925-7116.