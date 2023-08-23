Ice cream social planned Saturday

Friends of the Buellton Library are hosting an ice cream social — and pizza lunch — Saturday, Aug. 26, from 12-2 p.m.

This year's social will not be held at the Buellton Library's current location behind the Post Office, but at its future home, the Willemsen House, located at 202 Dairyland Dr. in Buellton.

