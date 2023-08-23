Ice cream social planned Saturday
Friends of the Buellton Library are hosting an ice cream social — and pizza lunch — Saturday, Aug. 26, from 12-2 p.m.
This year's social will not be held at the Buellton Library's current location behind the Post Office, but at its future home, the Willemsen House, located at 202 Dairyland Dr. in Buellton.
The City of Buellton is set to begin renovations of the soon-to- be renovated Willemsen House and parking area, with project completion anticipated for early 2024, a library spokeswoman said.
Members of the public are invited to enjoy lunch, dessert, and a tour of the house and grounds during the social.
Conceptual plans of the new library will also be on display, and a book sale will be conducted.
For more information, contact the Buellton Library at 805-252-2618.
YMCA LIVESTRONG program begins Tuesday
The program is geared toward adult cancer survivors and focuses on treating the whole person, not just the disease. Such an approach helps participants move beyond cancer in mind, body and spirit, according to a program spokeswoman.
Trained wellness coaches will work with each participant as they transition from cancer treatment to regaining their physical and emotional strength.
Participants will receive a three-month membership and will participate in an instructor-led class each week on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:35-11:45 a.m.
For more information, contact Darin McClelland, wellness director at 805-686-2037 ext. 3133 or email Darin.McClelland@ciymca.org for more information.
Registration for Vikings Classic Car Show open
The new Vikings Classic Car Show will be held Saturday, Oct. 7, in Solvang from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with admission free to the general public.
Other activities during the weekend include a fund raising dinner on Friday, Oct. 6, at Mendenhall Museum of Gasoline Pumps & Petrolina in Buelleton and a Santa Ynez Valley Garage Tour benefiting the Pirate Garage at SYV High School on Sunday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m., to 2 p.m.
The car show will feature a lineup of classic cars and motorcycles, hot rods, sports cars, muscle cars, vans, pickups, and other special interest vehicles.
Music in the park at Solvang Park
Solvang's summer Music in the Park weekly series concludes on Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 5 p.m. in Solvang Park, featuring a live performance by local band, Falcon Heavy.
The concert is held outdoors in the park. Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs, blankets and food and drinks.
Solvang restaurants will be open and available for take-out orders. Alcoholic beverages are permitted in closed containers.
Wednesday summer concerts include:
Aug. 23: Sean Wiggins & IOne gOat