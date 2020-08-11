Friends, neighbors celebrate 'Bicycle Bob' upon reaching 100,000 mile mark

As "Bicycle Bob" Mettauer crossed the finish line on Tuesday, marking 100,000 miles traveled on his bike, friends and neighbors in masks gathered on the streets of Casa Grande Senior Mobile Estates to cheer him on.
Mettauer, 95, is a World War II Navy veteran who began biking post-retirement in the early 1990s. Since then, he has logged daily miles toward his goal, biking his final 9 miles Tuesday morning.
Jim Carpenter, Mettauer's friend and a fellow Casa Grande resident, had been up since 1 a.m. organizing the celebration outside his home. He said other residents donated money to help get a cake, party supplies and a special monogrammed jacket to honor his friend.
"He's real special," Carpenter said of Mettauer. "I took a real shine to him. Some people you just do that [for]."
After he crossed the finish line, Mettauer stood in front of the crowd of 30 friends to thank them for their support and remind everyone of the power of commitment.
"I can do the things I do, because I do the things I do," Mettauer said. "That's why I do the things that I do, because I keep on going."
Some of the Casa Grande residents at the celebration said they have known Mettauer ever since they moved there, and that he is greatly appreciated by people in the neighborhood.
"Everyone knows him. We call him Bicycle Bob," said resident Carol Schermerhorn. "I see him every morning on his bike."
Resident Barbara Crossland described Mettauer as disciplined, organized and kind to everybody.
Now that he's reached his milestone, Mettauer said he is going to take a break before biking again. In September, he will celebrate his 96th birthday.
"I'm going to take a rest and let my legs heal up a little bit. Then I'm going to go back out and maybe make it to 100,001 miles," he said.
