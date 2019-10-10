{{featured_button_text}}

Daily 3

Midday: 2-3-9

Evening: 2-4-7

Daily 4

0-5-6-1

Daily Derby

1st: 03 Hot Shot

2nd: 06 Whirl Win

3rd: 04 Big Ben

Race time: 1:40.95

Estimated jackpot: $249,000

Fantasy 5

09-15-29-36-39

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Estimated jackpot: $79,000

Mega Millions

14-22-30-37-60

Mega Ball: 08

Estimated jackpot: $65 million

Powerball (Wednesday)

05-18-33-43-65

Powerball: 02

Estimated jackpot: $90 million

SuperLotto Plus (Wednesday)

07-09-14-18-38

Mega Ball: 12

Estimated jackpot: $18 million

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0