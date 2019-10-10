Daily 3
Midday: 2-3-9
Evening: 2-4-7
Daily 4
0-5-6-1
Daily Derby
1st: 03 Hot Shot
2nd: 06 Whirl Win
3rd: 04 Big Ben
Race time: 1:40.95
Estimated jackpot: $249,000
Fantasy 5
09-15-29-36-39
Estimated jackpot: $79,000
Mega Millions
14-22-30-37-60
Mega Ball: 08
Estimated jackpot: $65 million
Powerball (Wednesday)
05-18-33-43-65
Powerball: 02
Estimated jackpot: $90 million
SuperLotto Plus (Wednesday)
07-09-14-18-38
Mega Ball: 12
Estimated jackpot: $18 million