LOTTERY

Daily 3

Midday: 8-5-0. Evening: 2-2-3

Daily 4

7-4-3-2

Daily Derby

1st:5 California Classic-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:46.11. Estimated jackpot: $124,000.

Fantasy 5

02-11-24-30-38. Estimated jackpot: $171,000

Mega Millions

39-45-52-56-59, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 3. Estimated jackpot: $336 million

Powerball (Wednesday)

01-02-07-30-50, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 5. Estimated jackpot: $213 million

SuperLotto Plus (Wednesday)

09-21-28-32-36, Mega Ball: 17. Estimated jackpot: $9 million

