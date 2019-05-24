{{featured_button_text}}

LOTTERY

Daily 3

Midday: 5-8-8. Evening: 6-7-2

Daily 4

2-2-5-7

Daily Derby

1st:7 Eureka-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:40.81. Estimated jackpot: $186,000.

Fantasy 5

01-03-11-19-26. Estimated jackpot: $85,000

Mega Millions

14-41-44-56-62, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 2. Estimated jackpot: $393 million

Powerball (Wednesday)

07-10-20-44-57, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 2. Estimated jackpot: $308 million

SuperLotto Plus (Wednesday)

16-34-37-42-43, Mega Ball: 21. Estimated jackpot: $47 million

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0