LOTTERY
Daily 3
Midday: 8-4-0. Evening: 5-9-5
Daily 4
0-9-4-7
Daily Derby
1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:42.59. Estimated jackpot: $89,000.
Fantasy 5
06-07-25-27-32. Estimated jackpot: $81,000
Mega Millions
08-16-22-66-68, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2. Estimated jackpot: $273 million
Powerball (Wednesday)
05-23-28-56-66, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 5. Estimated jackpot: $199 million
SuperLotto Plus (Wednesday)
02-03-04-13-47, Mega Ball: 2. Estimated jackpot: $41 million