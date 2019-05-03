{{featured_button_text}}

LOTTERY

Daily 3

Midday: 8-4-0. Evening: 5-9-5

Daily 4

0-9-4-7

Daily Derby

1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:42.59. Estimated jackpot: $89,000.

Fantasy 5

06-07-25-27-32. Estimated jackpot: $81,000

Mega Millions

08-16-22-66-68, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2. Estimated jackpot: $273 million

Powerball (Wednesday)

05-23-28-56-66, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 5. Estimated jackpot: $199 million

SuperLotto Plus (Wednesday)

02-03-04-13-47, Mega Ball: 2. Estimated jackpot: $41 million

