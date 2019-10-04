{{featured_button_text}}

Daily 3

Midday: 8-5-3

Evening: 9-3-2

Daily 4

5-9-8-5

Daily Derby

1st: 04 BIG BEN

2nd: 06 WHIRL WIN

3rd: 08 GORGEOUS GEORGE

Race time: 1:42.20

Estimated jackpot: $196,000

Fantasy 5

06-08-09-25-30

Estimated jackpot: $80,000

Mega Millions

11-38-44-48-70

Mega Ball: 17

Estimated jackpot: $55 million

Powerball (Wednesday)

04-08-10-43-53

Powerball: 07

Estimated jackpot: $70 million

SuperLotto Plus (Wednesday)

27-29-34-35-45

Mega Ball: 15

Estimated jackpot: $16 million

