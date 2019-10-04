Daily 3
Midday: 8-5-3
Evening: 9-3-2
Daily 4
5-9-8-5
Daily Derby
1st: 04 BIG BEN
2nd: 06 WHIRL WIN
3rd: 08 GORGEOUS GEORGE
Race time: 1:42.20
Estimated jackpot: $196,000
Fantasy 5
06-08-09-25-30
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Estimated jackpot: $80,000
Mega Millions
11-38-44-48-70
Mega Ball: 17
Estimated jackpot: $55 million
Powerball (Wednesday)
04-08-10-43-53
Powerball: 07
Estimated jackpot: $70 million
SuperLotto Plus (Wednesday)
27-29-34-35-45
Mega Ball: 15
Estimated jackpot: $16 million