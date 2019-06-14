{{featured_button_text}}

LOTTERY

Daily 3

Midday: 3-4-1. Evening: 8-4-7

Daily 4

0-8-1-8

Daily Derby

1st:5 California Classic-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:46.35. Estimated jackpot: $330,000.

Fantasy 5

10-15-33-36-37. Estimated jackpot: $82,000

Mega Millions

19-40-47-57-65, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 2. Estimated jackpot: $45 million

Powerball (Wednesday)

05-35-38-42-57, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2. Estimated jackpot: $79 million

SuperLotto Plus (Wednesday)

10-16-23-24-34, Mega Ball: 3. Estimated jackpot: $53 million

