LOTTERY
Daily 3
Midday: 3-4-1. Evening: 8-4-7
Daily 4
0-8-1-8
Daily Derby
1st:5 California Classic-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:46.35. Estimated jackpot: $330,000.
Fantasy 5
10-15-33-36-37. Estimated jackpot: $82,000
Mega Millions
19-40-47-57-65, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 2. Estimated jackpot: $45 million
Powerball (Wednesday)
05-35-38-42-57, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2. Estimated jackpot: $79 million
SuperLotto Plus (Wednesday)
10-16-23-24-34, Mega Ball: 3. Estimated jackpot: $53 million