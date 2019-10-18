Daily 3
Midday: 3-4-9
Evening: 8-9-7
Daily 4
0-2-2-7
Daily Derby
1st: 05 California Classic
2nd: 12 Lucky Charms
3rd: 02 Lucky Star
Race time: 1:47.88
Estimated jackpot: $307,000
Fantasy 5
01-15-20-33-36
Estimated jackpot: $179,000
Mega Millions
18-58-60-65-67
Mega Ball: 20
Estimated jackpot: $82 million
Powerball (Wednesday)
01-05-25-63-67
Powerball: 03
Estimated jackpot: $110 million
SuperLotto Plus
07-18-28-41-44
Mega Ball: 05
Estimated jackpot: $20 million