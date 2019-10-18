{{featured_button_text}}

Daily 3

Midday: 3-4-9

Evening: 8-9-7

Daily 4

0-2-2-7

Daily Derby

1st: 05 California Classic

2nd: 12 Lucky Charms

3rd: 02 Lucky Star

Race time: 1:47.88

Estimated jackpot: $307,000

Fantasy 5

01-15-20-33-36

Estimated jackpot: $179,000

Mega Millions

18-58-60-65-67

Mega Ball: 20

Estimated jackpot: $82 million

Powerball (Wednesday)

01-05-25-63-67

Powerball: 03

Estimated jackpot: $110 million

SuperLotto Plus

07-18-28-41-44

Mega Ball: 05

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

