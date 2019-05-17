{{featured_button_text}}

LOTTERY

Daily 3

Midday: 3-2-3. Evening: 7-1-1

Daily 4

7-1-7-1

Daily Derby

1st:7 Eureka-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:45.46. Estimated jackpot: $152,000.

Fantasy 5

10-12-13-27-39. Estimated jackpot: $294,000

Mega Millions

05-17-28-32-63, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3. Estimated jackpot: $339 million

Powerball (Wednesday)

07-17-33-61-68, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2. Estimated jackpot: $270 million

SuperLotto Plus (Wednesday)

05-22-23-27-38, Mega Ball: 16. Estimated jackpot: $45 million

