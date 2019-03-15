Try 3 months for $3

LOTTERY

Daily 3

Midday: 5-9-1. Evening: 6-2-1

Daily 4

6-9-7-2

Daily Derby

1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:48.36. Estimated jackpot: $342,000.

Fantasy 5

03-08-16-29-30. Estimated jackpot: $173,000

Mega Millions

03-29-56-62-64, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 3. Estimated jackpot: $40 million

Powerball (Wednesday)

18-36-45-47-69, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3. Estimated jackpot: $495 million

SuperLotto Plus (Wednesday)

20-29-31-37-44, Mega Ball: 15. Estimated jackpot: $27 million

