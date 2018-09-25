Workers began trimming the Italian stone pine trees on South H Street on Monday morning in an effort to maintain the health of the historic grove, according to a city of Lompoc supervisor.
The city contracted with West Coast Arborists to trim the trees, which line three blocks of the downtown roadway. During the work, which is expected to last two to three weeks, sections of the street will be closed to traffic and parking.
The work was initiated after the city commissioned a report on the health of the trees, many of which are around 90 years old. Three of the large trees "failed" last year and had to be removed, according to Lompoc Urban Forestry Supervisor Sean O’Neil, and a large limb from another tree fell over into the street and also had to be removed by city workers in late 2017.
“That’s why we're going through and having them all done," O'Neil said of the new round of trimming.
Work began in the 400 block of South H Street and will progressively move north to the 200 block.
The trees were initially planted in Lompoc in the 1930s. O'Neil noted that a plan wasn't developed at that time to properly maintain the trees, which has led to some of the tree failures in recent years.
"From the time they were planted there should have been steps taken in order to prevent the growth from being overextended like it is now," he said. "That’s one of the biggest issues that we have now, that they’re overextended."
O'Neil said the city plans to continue with regular trimmings over the next several years in order to better maintain the trees going forward. Some of the trees will need "substantial reductions," he said, which will need to be performed in steps to prevent potentially fatal damage to the trees.
All of the work, he pointed out, is meant to mitigate the risk of future limb or full tree failures.
“But just like with anything that’s a living organism, there’s no guarantee," O'Neil said.
Nearby residents were notified of the maintenance, and also warned that the trees will likely drip sap for several days after being trimmed, according to Lompoc spokeswoman Samantha Scroggin, who noted that the work would ideally "prolong the good health and stability of the trees, and preserve the appearance of the grove."
For more information on the tree trimming, contact the city of Lompoc’s Urban Forestry Division at 805-875-8034.