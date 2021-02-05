The Santa Maria Health Care Center will offer free, walk-up COVID-19 testing for community members on Saturday, with no appointment required, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.
Testing will be offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the kiosk in the parking lot of the health care center, located at 2115 S. Centerpointe Parkway.
All county residents are eligible for a test, with no ID needed, according to the department. Availability is limited.
Appointments at COVID-19 community testing sites also are available throughout the week at the Santa Maria Fairpark as well as sites in Buellton, Lompoc, Isla Vista and Goleta.
For times and schedules at these sites, visit publichealthsbc.org/testing. To make an appointment, visit lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1123, ext. 8.