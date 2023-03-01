The Volunteer Assistance Tax Program (VITA) offers free tax help to qualifying taxpayers with $60,000 or less of gross income.
Open Saturdays only through March 18, VITA centers are located at San Luis Obispo Orfalea College of Business (Cal Poly Building #03), from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Oceano Lucia Mar School, 10 a.m to 3 p.m.; Santa Maria's Allan Hancock College from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Bring all 2022 tax-related documents, social security cards or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number cards, 2021 tax returns, a picture I.D and bank account information