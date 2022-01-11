Starting Jan. 31, free tax preparation assistance is being offered to residents of the Santa Ynez Valley who are low- and moderate-income taxpayers.
The AARP Tax-Aide program, which primarily focuses on assisting older adults during this time of year, also welcomes taxpayers of all ages within the stated income bracket.
Tax return services will be prepared in person on Mondays and Fridays at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Drive, by volunteers who are certiﬁed by the IRS.
The period of operation will be Jan. 31 to April 11, between the hours of 1 and 3 p.m.
Clients are asked to bring 2019 and 2020 tax returns, all 2021 tax documents, Social security card and a photo ID.
All necessary COVID-19 protocols will be observed. Tax-Aide volunteers will be fully vaccinated, and vaccination is recommended for clients.
To schedule an appointment, call 805-688-3793.