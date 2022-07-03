The Santa Maria Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety is coordinating drop-in summertime activities for teens throughout July at Armstrong and Rotary Centennial parks.
Activities for the pop-up events include drip-dye decorating, splash softball and a super soaker and water balloon battle. The supervised programs will be offered at Armstrong Park, 1000 E. Chapel St., on Tuesdays and at Rotary Centennial Park, 2625 S. College Drive, on Thursdays. They will run from 3 to 5 p.m, and are free.
The programming is part of the Pop Ups in the Park series, an initiative of the task force and the Santa Maria Recreation and Park Department designed to expand access to recreational actives in neighborhood parks.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.