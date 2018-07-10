For nearly a year, Deni Overton had been raising four chickens at her south Lompoc home, complete with a coop and a small space for the birds to roam in her backyard.
While she initially acquired the hens for their egg production in an effort to be more self-sustainable, she said the animals had grown on her over the past 12 months and had essentially become pets.
What Overton thought was a small, inoffensive hobby, however, came crashing down this month after a Santa Barbara County animal control officer showed up at Overton’s door to inform her that the agency had received an anonymous complaint and that Overton would need to remove the birds from the property.
“I don’t know who turned me in, but I was not aware that they were bothering anybody,” Overton said of the chickens, just a few days after she complied and relinquished them Friday.
Although Overton lost her birds, she is hopeful that she and other Lompoc chicken owners can renew a push to have the city overturn its ban on keeping chickens at residences within city limits.
“We’re living in a time when a lot of resources are going up (in cost) and we have such a large population and keep growing, so those of us who have the space and can do these kinds of things, we should be able to,” she said. “Not at the expense of our neighbors — they should be OK with it — but we should try to do what we can to take care of ourselves and not rely on everything being in a grocery store.”
Backing the ban
An initiative to amend the city’s zoning ordinance to allow single-family households meeting…
In August 2015, the Lompoc Planning Commission recommended an amendment to the city’s zoning code that would allow for Lompoc residents to keep up to six hens at their home, provided the home met certain conditions. That recommendation went before the Lompoc City Council a month later, however, and was rejected with a split 3-2 vote.
During that City Council discussion in September 2015, then-City Manager Patrick Wiemiller and Mayor Bob Lingl, who is still mayor, both spoke in opposition of allowing chickens at homes. They suggested that doing so would lower property values and could lead to other issues, such as pests, within neighborhoods.
“We should all be concerned with property values,” Lingl said during that Sept. 15, 2015, council meeting.
Others spoke in favor of the shift to allow chickens — the Planning Commission’s recommendation was supported by Councilmen Jim Mosby and Dirk Starbuck, who are both still on the council — but the effort ultimately proved unsuccessful.
Raising concerns
Overton said she was caught off guard when the county animal control officer — the city currently contracts with the county for its animal services, though that could be changing — first told her that someone had submitted an anonymous complaint about her chickens.
Overton said she knew that having chickens wasn’t allowed by the city, but she thought she’d be fine after discussing the matter with some of her neighbors.
“I was aware that I kind of needed to keep it on the down-low because I knew there wasn’t an ordinance for (keeping) them, but after talking to my neighbors and when they said they didn’t have a problem with it, I thought it was all good,” she said. “I don’t know who complained.”
Although the complainant remained anonymous, Overton said she was told by the animal control officer that the complaint mentioned the sounds and smells of the chickens as being objectionable.
Overton took issue with both of those accusations.
“They really don’t make noise and there’s absolutely no smell,” she said. “Even if I stuck my head inside the coop, there’s no smell. So I’m not sure what really motivated the complaint.”
Ultimately, Overton said she was disappointed at having to get rid of her animals due to the anonymous complaint.
She said she first tried selling the chickens to recoup some of the costs she had invested in them but was unable to find a buyer in such a short time.
Eventually, she said, “I got a lead on somebody who lives out in Cebada Canyon (northeast of Lompoc) who would take them and probably share some eggs with me, so they came and picked them up from me.”
Time for change?
When Overton shared her plight this month on social media, the reaction from other locals was near universal in favor of allowing chickens.
While Overton noted that she hadn’t received any negative feedback, she acknowledged, with a laugh, that the online forums “are probably a pretty pro-chicken crowd, if that’s a thing.”
She said she’s hopeful that some of the other chicken owners within the city will join together to bring the issue back before the Lompoc City Council.
Among the differences this time around would be that Wiemiller, who was one of the strongest voices against allowing chickens, is no longer city manager after having stepped down from his post, effective Jan. 5, to take on a role as an assistant city manager in Santa Maria.
New Lompoc City Manager Jim Throop was formally hired by the City Council on June 19, and he is set to officially start on July 30.
Chickens soon could be considered household pets.
There is no mention of any chicken-related discussion on the City Council’s tentative list of proposed agenda items, but the topic could be brought back at the recommendation of a member of the council.
“I will be at [the] City Council to speak in favor whenever they do bring it back,” Overton said.
Overton added she believes everyone should be doing what they can, within reason, to be more self-reliant when it comes to resources like food.
“It’s kind of all part of feeling like we should be more sustainable and do what we can ourselves and not rely on (others),” she said. “There could come a time when we don’t have a grocery store to get food from, in the case of a disaster or a lot of different things. I grow a garden, I wanted to keep chickens, I have fruit trees — we’re just trying to do what we can to be somewhat sustainable.”