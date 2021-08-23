Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program will sponsor five free virtual presentations — one in Spanish — in September for people interested in better understanding Medicare, a HICAP spokesman said.
The “New to Medicare” presentations will be offered at 2 p.m. Sept. 2, 10 a.m. and, in Spanish, 2 p.m. Sept. 8, 1 p.m. Sept. 13 and 10 a.m. Sept. 22.
Preregistration is required for the online programs presented as a service of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens.
The programs will provide a comprehensive introduction to Medicare, including what Medicare covers, supplemental insurance, Part D prescription coverage, Medicare and employer group health plans, and retiree health plan considerations.
HICAP offers free and unbiased counseling and information on Medicare issues but does not sell, recommend or endorse any insurance product, agent, insurance company or health plan.
To register and for more information about the “New to Medicare” presentations, contact the local HICAP office at 805-928-5663 or toll-free at 800-434-0222, email Seniors@kcbx.net, or visit www.CentralCoastSeniors.org.