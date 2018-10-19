Free nutrition and diabetes education classes will be offered during November and December at Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, 2050 Viborg Road in Solvang.
Led by Stacey Bailey, the hospital’s clinical dietitian, the classes are designed to encourage and support healthy eating habits and diabetes management for all ages, a hospital spokeswoman said.
Bailey, who joined Cottage Health in August 2011, provides both inpatient and outpatient dietary management and counseling services as well as assisting in the formulation of meal and menu planning specifically for Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.
One-on-one nutrition sessions with Bailey are also available with a doctor’s referral, the spokeswoman said.
The free nutrition and diabetes education classes will be held from 11 a.m. to noon in the hospital conference room, accessible through the Physicians’ Clinic.
Reservations are not required, and participants can bring their own lunch to eat during class, the spokeswoman said.
For more information, contact Bailey directly at 805-694-2351.
The schedule of classes and topics for November and December includes:
Friday, Nov. 2 — “What are Blue Zones?”
Monday, Nov. 5 — “Carbohydrate Counting for Diabetics”
Friday, Nov. 9 — “Healthy Holiday Eating Habits”
Monday, Nov. 12 — “Conquering Diabetes Complications”
Friday, Nov. 16 — “Grocery Store Tour No. 2”
Monday, Nov. 19 — “Diabetes Management Options”
Monday, Nov. 26 — “Diabetes & Exercise”
Friday, Nov. 30 — “Food Label Deciphering”
Friday, Dec. 7 — “Making Sense of the Mediterranean Diet”
Friday, Dec. 14 — “How to Read “Nutrition Facts” Labels”
Friday, Dec. 21 — “Healthful Holiday Treats, Really!”