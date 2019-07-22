The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure and Youth will screen the 2018 fantasy comedy "The House with a Clock in its Walls," rated PG, on Saturday as part of its summer Movies in the Park series.
The screening will take place at Armstrong Park, 1000 E. Chapel St.
The film is about a 10-year-old boy named Lewis Barnavelt, who is sent to live with his uncle in a creaky old house. Lewis accidently awakens the dead and the town's sleep facade springs to life, revealing a dangerous world of witches and warlocks.
The movie begins at dusk, which is approximately 8 p.m.
Movies in the Park are free and family-friendly. Residents are encouraged to invite family and friends, bring lawn chairs, throw blankets and snacks to the screening.
The full summer line up for Movies in the Park is available at www.cityofsantamaria.org/moviesinthepark.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.